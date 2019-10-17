Jefferson County School District condemns sign posted at Pinson Valley High School denying students without money food

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents in Pinson were upset over a sign posted in a school cafeteria denying food to students without money
The sign said in capital letters: NO MONEY FOR LUNCH?? NO LUNCH.
The Jefferson County School District released a statement in response to the sign parents say was posted in the cafeteria at Pinson Valley High School.
The statement went on to reference the district’s free and reduced lunch program.
How long the sign was posted in the cafeteria at PVHS is unknown. But as of Wednesday night, a parent says the sign had been removed.
We’ve asked the district additional follow-up questions. We will continue to update this story as we get more answers.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.