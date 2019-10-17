JCCEO Job and Resource Fair at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses from across central Alabama met with potential candidates at the JCCEO Job and resource fair Thursday.
Amazon, Alabama Power, and Regions Bank are just a few of the companies that were at the fair at Legion Field.
The fair was also a chance for someone to connect with other resources.
Hollis Johnson - JCCEO, Family Service Coordinator says
“The resources are almost as important as the job, because in the mean time if you’re unemployed life happens. You may need help with utilities and food or other resources. It’s important we have them in place as well.”
The job fair ended at 1 p.m., but you can contact all the employers here.
