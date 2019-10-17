Homicide investigation underway in Zion City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide in the eastern part of the city Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to a scene near 93rd Street North and 7th Court North in Zion City around 2:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found an unidentified adult male in the roadway. He was not responsive.
Birmingham Fire & Rescue was called to the scene. They pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The coroner and investigators have been called to the scene to determine what happened and gather any evidence.
