Heart Gallery Alabama: Cedric

Cedric, born August 2008, is a quiet child who is quite charming when he warms up to you.
He enjoys playing football and basketball with his peers. He also likes to play video games on his tablet and ride his bike.
Like most young people, he likes to receive positive feedback from adults. Cedric wants to be in the Army so he can be a hero.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
