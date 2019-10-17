FIRST ALERT: Odds increasing for tropical depression to form in Gulf

FIRST ALERT: The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a high chance that a tropical depression or storm could form in the western/central Gulf of Mexico in the next 48 hours. Models are showing a low moving towards the Florida Panhandle Friday evening into Saturday morning. The low will likely spread heavy rain and gusty winds for parts of Florida, southeast Alabama, and into Georgia on Saturday. Our models are locking onto a solution that shows the heaviest rains staying to our south and east. East Alabama has the best chance to see scattered showers Saturday afternoon with temperatures holding into the 60s. If you live west of I-65, rain chances will be lower and temperatures will be warmer in the lower 70s. The forecast can continue to change, but it is looking like the Alabama game in Tuscaloosa might be spared with a few isolated showers possible late Saturday evening.