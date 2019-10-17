FIRST ALERT: Odds increasing for tropical depression to form in Gulf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 40s! It is the coldest air we have seen since April. Make sure you grab the coat before you walk out the door today. We should see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Areas north of Birmingham will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky while areas to the south will see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. You can expect northerly winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, plan on temperatures dipping into the 50s by 7 p.m. We’ll likely drop back into the 40s tonight.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: We should wake up with temperatures in the mid-40s Friday morning. Clouds will likely increase as a low develops in the Gulf spreading moisture into the area. Friday is looking mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 70s. We should remain dry for high school football Friday evening. Temperatures will likely drop into the 60s.
FIRST ALERT: The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a high chance that a tropical depression or storm could form in the western/central Gulf of Mexico in the next 48 hours. Models are showing a low moving towards the Florida Panhandle Friday evening into Saturday morning. The low will likely spread heavy rain and gusty winds for parts of Florida, southeast Alabama, and into Georgia on Saturday. Our models are locking onto a solution that shows the heaviest rains staying to our south and east. East Alabama has the best chance to see scattered showers Saturday afternoon with temperatures holding into the 60s. If you live west of I-65, rain chances will be lower and temperatures will be warmer in the lower 70s. The forecast can continue to change, but it is looking like the Alabama game in Tuscaloosa might be spared with a few isolated showers possible late Saturday evening.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST: With the low moving out quickly, most of Sunday is looking rain free with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be significantly warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Moisture will continue to increase as a strong cold front moves into the Southeast Monday evening.
COLD FRONT ARRIVES MONDAY: Rain chances will likely ramp up Monday evening as a strong cold front moves into the Southeast. Timing and intensity of this system remains a question, but we can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms with this cold front as it moves through the state. The models are currently showing storms moving into the area Monday evening into Monday night. A lingering shower might be possible early Tuesday morning, but we should gradually clear out by the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be near 80°F Monday afternoon with highs struggling to hit 70°F Tuesday afternoon.
