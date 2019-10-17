Compact 2020 educates some Calera parents on new pressures students face

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Middle School had parents inside the classroom Wednesday while students are on fall break. They were learning about issues students are facing in and out of the classroom.
Parents learned the importance of not letting their guard down, finding out new information about social media trends and the way students are using it, and learning about the new dangers in vaping that are being discovered daily.
"Peer pressure is not the same as it was when we were growing up. Peer pressure now takes the front on a totally different playing field which is social media where you have a student who has thousands of followers or friends on a social media platform and then that peer pressure takes an entirely different level and brings with it a level of anxiety which can manifest itself in a multiple range of different challenges that the student may face," said Captain Clay Hammac on Compact 2020.
Which is why the emotional health of students was also discussed and parents were informed of all of the resources available to help students navigate emotional well-being.
Compact 2020 says this is what their organization is all about and they applaud Calera Middle School for doing what they can to keep parents informed.
