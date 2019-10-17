Compact 2020 educates some Calera parents on new pressures students face

“Peer pressure is not the same as it was when we were growing up here fresher now takes the the front on a totally different playing which is social media where you have a student who has thousands of followers or friends on a social media platform and then that peer pressure takes an entirely different level and brings with it a level of anxiety which can manifest it self range of a difference within a multiple range of different challenges that the student my face Peer pressure is not the same as it was when we were growing up here fresher now takes the the front on a totally different playing which is social media where you have a student who has thousands of followers or friends on a social media platform and then that peer pressure takes an entirely different level and brings with it a level of anxiety which can manifest it self range of a difference within a multiple range of different range of different challenges challenges that the student may face,” said Captain Clay Hammac on Compact 2020.