Community supporting law enforcement as search for kidnapped toddler continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for Kamille is weighing heavy on the whole community - including those trying to find her. Birmingham Police have been working non-stop for the last 4 days to find the little girl.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Chief Patrick Smith said the sensitivity of this case is part of the job. He says officers plan to do what’s needed to bring Kamille home.
But, it doesn’t make this any easier.
Alvelyn Sanders-Swafford, pastor at St. James AME next to Tom Brown Village, says her church members have gone to speak with officers and offer food as they continue with the search. She says she wants to help keep the officers’ spirit high.
“When I watch the news conferences and see Chief Smith speaking - I can see the burden he’s carrying on behalf of the police department and behalf of the family. If we can be at the church praying, we can hopefully lift some of that burden,” said Pastor Sanders-Swafford.
She says the church plans to hold a prayer service if the search for Kamille stretches into the weekend. It will be Saturday at 10 am at St. James AME. Pastor Sanders-Swafford said it’s open to anyone in the community and they plan to pray for Kamille’s family, law enforcement, and the community.
