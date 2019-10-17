Charges dismissed against 2 women in east Alabama church fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Charges were dropped Wednesday against two women who were indicted in a church fire in St. Clair County.
According to court records, prosecutors said they dropped the charges against Angela Mitchell and Heather Whitten because the state does not have enough evidence to pursue the case.
Angela Mitchell and her husband Ricky Van Mitchell were originally charged in August 2019 with one count of first-degree insurance fraud, second-degree arson and criminal conspiracy.
Whitten was also indicted and arrested for Arson 2nd degree and Criminal Conspiracy in relation to the fire.
Ricky Van Mitchell served as pastor of Longview Institute and Emmanuel Fellowship Church in Riverside and he and his wife Angela Mitchell owned the building.
The church caught fire on January 12, 2019.
Ricky Van Mitchell died before a court hearing on his bond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.