Avoiding the dangers of space heaters

“Space heater should always have a minimum of three feet between it and anything that can be combustible, including people. Two things that you should keep in mind is you should never use an extension cord. Extension cords are not rated to carry the power of a space heater. Don’t run your cords under carpets. Don’t put your space heaters where people usually walk. Don’t leave your space heaters unattended when you go to bed. When you leave, unplug the space heater,” West says.