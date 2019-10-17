Auburn basketball kicking off new season with night of events at Toomer’s Corner

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s basketball teams are rolling into a new season with Tip Off at Toomer’s.
The event marks the historic run of the men’s basketball team to the Final Four in 2019.
The free event also serves as the kickoff for the 2019-2020 season.
Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. and last through the evening with the main event will begin at 7:00 p.m. on a basketball court at Toomer’s Corner, which is on the corner of S. College St. and Magnolia Ave.
Several roads in downtown Auburn are closed in preparation for the event, however.
The following streets are currently closed and will remain closed until the end of Tip Off at Toomer’s:
- W. Magnolia Ave. at Wright St.
- S. College St. at Thach Ave.
- E. Magnolia Ave. at Gay St.
- N. College St. at Tichenor Ave.
The roads will close again on Friday for the Orchestra at the Oaks event.
