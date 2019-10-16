Vestavia Hills residents concerned about coyote sightings

Vestavia Hills, Ala. (WBRC) - New reports of coyote sightings in Vestavia Hills. Neighbors are concerned they’re not just seeing them more frequently, but seeing more of them.
Chad Sizemore lives on Manor Brook. At the end of September, he saw one coyote in his backyard on his surveillance video. This weekend he saw two.
“Got an alert on my phone that I had movement in the back yard and opened the app. You can see one coyote and then you see his friend,” said Sizemore.
Two decent sized coyotes - less than 10 feet from Chad Sizemore’s back door. Sizemore’s guess is they’re either coming from a nearby stream or a wooded area near his home. He’s concerned about seeing more coyotes --- more often. He’s also concerned he’s seeing them roam pretty close to times when people are headed out.
“This time was at 6:10 am. Last time was 2 -3 in the morning. It was after 6 on a Sunday, but that’s a better chance of people being out and about,” said Sizemore.
Animal experts say coyotes typically shy away from human interaction. If you happen to find yourself face to face, don’t run and making a lot of noise should scare them away. Sizemore is just hoping it doesn’t come to that.
“They have their place in the environment - but I don’t want them in my environment,” said Sizemore.
According to Vestavia Hills Animal Control’s website, they are aware that coyotes sometimes roam through residential areas. They tell people to make sure you bring your pets in at night and cover your garbage because coyotes are driven by hunger.
