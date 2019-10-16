Springville HS band feeling mighty in Tiger Land on Fridays

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The gauntlet was thrown over the summer at Springville High School, and the band accepted the challenge and is putting in the work for some incredible performances during halftime this football season. Band Director Mike Muncher has been impressed by his band’s effort to push itself to play a kind of Latin Jazz show called Fiesta del Fuego.
“It absolutely pushes this group and they have done well with it,” said Muncher. “In terms of work ethic, the students have done all we have asked them to do and then some, because each week we have been a better band than the previous week.”
The Springville High School band is officially named the Mighty Band from Tiger Land. The Tiger Marching Band is made up of 148 members. The band is performing on Fridays from the Woody Herman Band, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. At a recent competition at the Lake Martin Invitational, Springville earned all superior ratings and was named Best Class Band. Next spring, the Mighty Band from Tiger Land will march in a parade at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The Springville High School band will be showcased Friday night on Sideline at 10:25 p.m. as WBRC’s Band of the Week.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.