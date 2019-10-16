Springville HS band feeling mighty in Tiger Land on Fridays

The Springville High School band is officially named the Mighty Band from Tiger Land. The Tiger Marching Band is made up of 148 members. The band is performing on Fridays from the Woody Herman Band, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. At a recent competition at the Lake Martin Invitational, Springville earned all superior ratings and was named Best Class Band. Next spring, the Mighty Band from Tiger Land will march in a parade at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.