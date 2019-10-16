Police looking for suspect who struck gas station clerk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “I need her side of the story” says Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Joni Money.
She’s talking about the young woman seen on surveillance video hitting a store clerk with her car at the Marathon gas station on Highway 78 in Forestdale.
Money says investigators got a call around 2:30 pm Monday and found the clerk lyng in front of the gas station. They say a woman had walked into the store and had some sort of argument with the clerk, during which the clerk held up a cigarette lighter.
The woman left the store, knocking over 2-liter bottles of soda on her way out. A few seconds later, a store camera captures the clerk walking out of the store and in front of the car that hit him.
Video shows the gunmetal gray, late model Dodge Charger knocking the clerk down and backing away before pulling off.
“She went from being parked, to drive, to hitting this man and knocking him backward violently and he’s now in critical condition and his life is at stake,” says Sgt. Money.
Money describes the driver as a young black woman in her 20s with a long braid in a pony tail down her back wearing a purple and teal jacket.
If you see the woman or the car, Sergeant Money says you can call Crimestoppers at (205) 254-7777.
