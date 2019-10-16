Next man up at running back for Auburn as Tigers head to Arkansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers needed a bye week to heal up, but also to consider the next course of action with top running back JaTarvious Whitlow out for at least another month since undergoing a knee procedure two weeks ago.
That means Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn needs someone to step up, or maybe five guys step up and fill the vacant shoes of Whitlow.
“I am ready to go and if not me one of the other guys,” said auburn running back Malik Miller. “We are capable to get the job done. And while it may not be easy we are all here because we can play as well and we want to show people we can do this for our team to be successful.”
Whitlow is the tigers leading rusher with 544 yards and seven touchdowns. The combination of Miller, Kam Martin, Shaun Shivers, D.J. Williams and Harold Joiner, the five guys that can be used in Whitlow’s place, have 387 yards and two scores combined this season.
Auburn travels to Fayetteville, AR Saturday for an 11:00 A.M. kickoff against the Razorbacks.
