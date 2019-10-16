Laws for hunters change this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bow hunting season and hunting laws in Alabama have changed this year.
For the first time in our state, hunters are allowed to hunt while feeding. If you were going to hunt over feed, you must purchase a $15 bait privilege license.
Popular demand ultimately led up to the new rules.
“It’s been coming for a long time. The public has been wanting to do this," says Stuart Goldsby, Regional Head Coordinator for Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. "It’s been occurring in other states around Alabama is just never happened in Alabama.”
It is still illegal if you do not have the proper licensing.
