FIRST ALERT: Cooler, drier air moves in this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We saw several rounds of showers move through Alabama yesterday and during the overnight hours. Rainfall totals were mostly light for the northern half of Central Alabama with many locations recording less than a quarter of an inch. South of I-20, some locations recorded around an inch of rain. We are still dealing with clouds and a few spotty showers this morning, but most of the rain should be out of here by 10 a.m. Temperatures remain warm in the 60s. It remains muggy this morning, and we can’t rule out patchy fog in a few spots. By late this morning, a strong cold front should move into Central Alabama. It will be breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts around 20-25 mph. Northwest winds will bring in drier and cooler air into the state this afternoon. Clouds are expected to decrease by this evening becoming partly cloudy. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s. You’ll likely need a jacket if you plan on being outside this evening as cool air continues to build into the area. Temperatures could lower into the 50s by 7 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for chilly temperatures tomorrow morning! Many locations will likely dip into the mid-40s Thursday morning. Locations like Hamilton, Fayette, Cullman, Oneonta and Centre could wake up with low temperatures in the lower 40s! It will be the coolest morning so far this fall season. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
NEXT BIG THING: The next big story is watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 40% chance (medium odds) of an area of low pressure developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days in the western Gulf of Mexico. Models show this low moving into the central Gulf Friday and possibly producing rain and gusty winds along the AL/FL coasts Saturday. Models still show differences on the track of this system. The European shows this low impacting our weather Saturday giving us rounds of rain. The GFS model continues to show the rain staying mostly to our south and east. Please note that the rain chances could increase or decrease across our area depending on how this low develops. We are forecasting a 40% chance for showers Saturday with smaller rain chances Sunday as the low moves away from us.
STRONG COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK: We will watch a strong cold front that will likely move into the Southeast Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. Ahead of the front, we could see high temperatures warm into the lower 80s Monday afternoon. There’s a chance we could see a round of showers and thunderstorms move through Alabama Monday night. Depending on the dynamics, a few storms could become strong. It is simply too far out to determine the direct impacts across Alabama at this point in time. Once this front moves through, we will trend cooler and drier with highs back into the 60s Tuesday afternoon and lows dipping back into the 40s for next Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
