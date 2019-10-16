FIRST ALERT: Cooler, drier air moves in this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We saw several rounds of showers move through Alabama yesterday and during the overnight hours. Rainfall totals were mostly light for the northern half of Central Alabama with many locations recording less than a quarter of an inch. South of I-20, some locations recorded around an inch of rain. We are still dealing with clouds and a few spotty showers this morning, but most of the rain should be out of here by 10 a.m. Temperatures remain warm in the 60s. It remains muggy this morning, and we can’t rule out patchy fog in a few spots. By late this morning, a strong cold front should move into Central Alabama. It will be breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts around 20-25 mph. Northwest winds will bring in drier and cooler air into the state this afternoon. Clouds are expected to decrease by this evening becoming partly cloudy. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s. You’ll likely need a jacket if you plan on being outside this evening as cool air continues to build into the area. Temperatures could lower into the 50s by 7 p.m.