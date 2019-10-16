Birmingham to create smoke-free Health District starting in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting in December, you won’t be able to smoke in areas of Birmingham’s Southside.
The city council passed an ordinance Tuesday to create its first Health District.
Health experts are calling this just the beginning in a major push to protect patients, visitors, staff, and students from secondhand smoke.
The Health District includes Children’s of Alabama, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, Jefferson County Department of Health, Southern Research, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, UAB and UAB Medicine.
That means you cannot smoke on sidewalks, streets, and inside buildings.
This health district does not explicitly include electronic cigarettes for now.
“We know that youth vaping is a public health crisis right now. So certainly, I think there is a huge opportunity to add electronic cigarettes not only to the health district, but to the whole comprehensive Birmingham Smoke-Free ordinance,” said UAB Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Susan Walley.
Dr. Walley says this is also going to cut down on polluted cigarette butts around the area.
It goes into effect December first.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.