Anniston councilman signs warrant against man who threatened him on Facebook

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston council member Ben Little says he’s concerned about a remark on Facebook that he took as a threat, and so did prosecutors.
Little was convicted of two misdemeanor ethics charges last week over a vote he cast in 2017 over nuisance abatements.
Two of the abatements--vehicles, in fact--were on his own property, and Little voted against the measure.
A Facebook comment on a thread about the conviction said, quote, “Someone needs to put a well-placed round behind his ear...I’m glad I live in Oxford.”
The prosecutor in the ethics case, Scott Lloyd, spotted the threat, and let the commenter know he was going to report the threat to Facebook. The commenter called him a “snowflake.”
Little says he was disturbed by the original comment, and did not take it lightly.
“When you make a threat like that, that’s a terroristic threat,” Little said.
“That individual has to be dealt with. He may be sorry, and apologize for it, but what you have done now, is put that in the atmosphere, in the minds, in someone’s mind. He may not do it, but he’s an accessory, to anything that have taken place.”
District attorney Brian McVeigh confirms the remark was investigated and that Little has signed a warrant for the man’s arrest.
As for the ethics conviction, Little says he’s received a lot of support, both online and in real life, from people in all walks of life.
Little will be sentenced December 12 by Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Clyde Jones, who heard the case after Calhoun County’s judges recused themselves.
