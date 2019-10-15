16-year-old charged in August double homicide near ASU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 16-year-old wanted in connection to a Montgomery double homicide is in custody and has been charged.
According to Montgomery Police Department spokesperson Capt. Regina Duckett, Charlie Jackson is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of second-degree assault.
The charges are related to an incident where five people were shot near the campus of Alabama State University on Aug. 15. One person, Justin Martin, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jacquez Hall, 21, was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
Duckett says an initial investigation shows that the shooting happened during a drug transaction.
Jackson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Tuesday. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $333,000 bond.
Police previously charged Anthony Thomas, 27, with two counts of murder and two counts of assault in connection to the shooting.
