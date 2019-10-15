WBRC Sideline Week 8 Schedule

WBRC Sideline Week 8 Schedule
WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 15, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 10:58 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.

Game of the Week - Mountain Brook at Thompson

Clay-chalkville at Oxford

St. Clair Co. at Munford

Hillcrest at Paul Bryant

Bessemer City at Brookwood

Vestavia at Hoover

Hueytown at McAdory

Ramsay at Briarwood

Oak Mountain at Spain Park

Center Point at Moody

Shades Valley at Gardendale

Anniston at Oneonta

Spring Garden at Appalachian

Chelsea at Minor

Carver at Homewood

Alexandria at Etowah

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.