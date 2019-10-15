UA student accused of making bomb threat at LSU Stadium waives extradition to Louisiana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Court documents released Tuesday indicated a University of Alabama student accused of making a bomb threat against LSU’s Tiger Stadium waived extradition to Louisiana in the case.
“I tell you this, we don’t need any bombs. We’re going to beat them in this stadium right here in a couple of months,” John Michael Griffin told WBRC.
That was the first reaction WBRC heard on campus about the arrest of 18 year-old Connor Bruce Croll. He’s a University of Alabama student being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on fugitive from justice charges.
Baton Rouge authorities accuse him of calling in a bomb threat on Saturday. Tuscaloosa authorities took him into custody Sunday. Some UA students are concerned how this makes them look.
“It portrays us in a bad light. Obviously, his intentions were not thought out and he did not understand the repercussions of that,” Shafir Wittenberg continued.
The Alabama LSU rivalry has been intense for years. Some fans worried what this means for the rivalry going forward.
“Like I said, it’s not a good look for the Alabama fan base, but anything to put a little wood on the fire I guess,” according to UA student Benjamin Jackson.
Croll could can only remain jailed in Tuscaloosa for 14 days until he’s extradited to Louisiana. The University of Alabama released a statement Monday that said in part, “threats and pranks can have serious ramifications. UA and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation."
