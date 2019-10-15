Suspected tried to smuggle drugs into jail using reading glasses

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -Correction officers at the Shelby County jail say they caught a guy trying to smuggle drugs into the jail using reading glasses.
The officers stopped the drugs from entering the jail and arrested Michael Kelley. They have charged him with promoting prison contraband and other charges.
Investigators say Kelley surgically placed suboxone in the glasses lens with the plans to deliver them to an inmate.
Kelley remains in Shelby County Jail on a $11,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.