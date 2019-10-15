Shelby County bus drivers attend armed intruder training

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County bus drivers received a special type of training Monday morning.
This training was in case they are ever put in a situation where an armed intruder gets on the bus.
Gary Moore who is a safety specialist with the Missouri School Board Association lead the training.
Drivers learned what steps to take to help prevent a crisis from occurring on the school bus and what to do if an intruder enters the school bus.
Moore says bus drivers are often left out of active shooter training but they are in a very vulnerable position.
“Our bus drivers are out there by themselves. They could easily be confronted," says Moore.
