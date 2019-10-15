Samford University enjoys buzz after former QB Devlin Hodges’ big win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford University is enjoying a bit of fame after former Quarterback Devlin Hodges led the Steelers to a win.
A lot of Samford fans were glued to the tv this weekend to watch our local guy win big. Obviously it was great for the Steelers to get the win, but it was also pretty sweet for Samford to get that kind of shoutout on a national level.
Hodges stepped up as the Steelers faced the L. A. Chargers. He threw for one touchdown. The Steelers went on to win the game 24 to 17.
Samford University officials say the excitement around Hodges’ win brings the university’s name into conversations and brings attention to what’s offered at the smaller university.
“Seeing Samford on a national stage like that - at the highest level - was just great for the university. For the athletic department, the football program, for recruiting for the university and football program. It was just overall great for the University,” said Joey Mullins, Assistant Director for Communications.
School officials say they want to continue the momentum following Hodges’ win - keeping his name on people’s radar and reminding people he was once a bulldog.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.