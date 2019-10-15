Over 50 people arrested so far in Operation Closeout

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Almost a dozen people were arrested in Shelby County last Thursday for sex trafficking.
Hannah Ward spoke with law enforcement who say this is just another success in a yearlong operation. It is called Operation Closeout and law enforcement wants human traffickers traveling in and out of the area to know they are not welcome in Shelby County.
Over 50 people have been arrested in Shelby County over the last year for possible involvement in human trafficking.
This is fifth Operation Closeout mission. It resulted in 11 arrests in the Riverchase area.
“In this most recent operation, we targeted not only the johns... we also identified and targeted those who are soliciting or promoting the services," says Captain Clay Hammac
Captain hammac says Operation Close Out will continue and that their team is dedicated to helping these victims escape human trafficking.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.