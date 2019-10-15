More than a Game: Children’s Harbor patient reunites with former UAB player

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB will honor children and families served by Children’s Harbor on Saturday for homecoming by wearing the names of patients on the back of their jerseys.
This is the third year UAB has partnered with Children’s Harbor for this event and it’s one that carries a lot of meaning for the players and especially the children.
Today, 10-year-old Landon Symasek, who was paired with former UAB wide receiver Collin Lisa back in 2017, was reunited with him for the first time since then. Landon, who suffers from spina bifida, has kept up with Collin through social media, but today’s reunion is what Collin believes football is all about, changing and inspiring lives.
“Since I met Landon and his family and his parents, I have felt and seen a change in myself in like stuff that I prioritize and value, the way I react to certain things. I used to get mad about all this different stuff, this and that, but to see him and what he’s been through, it makes you really value and prioritize the right things,” Collin Lisa said.
UAB’s homecoming game against Old Dominion is Saturday at 3pm at Legion Field. There will be a special pregame ceremony recognizing the patients and families from Children’s Harbor.
