James K. Jones: Keto Bacon Jam

Return skillet to medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup reserved bacon fat and the butter in the skillet. Add in onions and Sauté until soft and translucent, 7 to 10 minutes. Deglaze the pan with white wine and stir in monkfruit, brown sugar replacement, red wine vinegar, black & white pepper, and cayenne into onion mixture. Return the chopped bacon to the skillet, and add in paprika and minced garlic. Cook until Bacon Jam is a brick-red bacon color and has a jelly-like consistency, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and add olive oil. Stir until shiny and heated through.