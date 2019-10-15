James K. Jones: Keto Bacon Jam

Ingredients:
1 pound thick sliced bacon, chopped
1 stick of unsalted butter
2 large sweet onions, diced
1 cup Monkfruit Sweetener
1 cup Swerve brown sugar replacement
1/2 cup Red Wine vinegar
1/2 cup White Wine
1 Garlic Clove, smashed
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
1 teaspoon Paprika
1 small pinch Cayenne Pepper
Directions:
Place bacon in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet preferably cast iron and cook over medium heat until bacon is crispy and the rendered fat is foaming, about 10 minutes.
Pour bacon and rendered fat into a strainer placed over a bowl to drain fat. When fat is drained and bacon is cool enough to handle, remove bacon to a cutting board and finely chop.
Return skillet to medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup reserved bacon fat and the butter in the skillet. Add in onions and Sauté until soft and translucent, 7 to 10 minutes. Deglaze the pan with white wine and stir in monkfruit, brown sugar replacement, red wine vinegar, black & white pepper, and cayenne into onion mixture. Return the chopped bacon to the skillet, and add in paprika and minced garlic. Cook until Bacon Jam is a brick-red bacon color and has a jelly-like consistency, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and add olive oil. Stir until shiny and heated through.
