James K. Jones: Keto Bacon Jam
By WBRC Staff | October 15, 2019 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 10:19 AM

Ingredients:

1 pound thick sliced bacon, chopped

1 stick of unsalted butter

2 large sweet onions, diced

1 cup Monkfruit Sweetener

1 cup Swerve brown sugar replacement

1/2 cup Red Wine vinegar

1/2 cup White Wine

1 Garlic Clove, smashed

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1 teaspoon Paprika

1 small pinch Cayenne Pepper

Directions:

Place bacon in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet preferably cast iron and cook over medium heat until bacon is crispy and the rendered fat is foaming, about 10 minutes.

Pour bacon and rendered fat into a strainer placed over a bowl to drain fat. When fat is drained and bacon is cool enough to handle, remove bacon to a cutting board and finely chop.

Return skillet to medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup reserved bacon fat and the butter in the skillet. Add in onions and Sauté until soft and translucent, 7 to 10 minutes. Deglaze the pan with white wine and stir in monkfruit, brown sugar replacement, red wine vinegar, black & white pepper, and cayenne into onion mixture. Return the chopped bacon to the skillet, and add in paprika and minced garlic. Cook until Bacon Jam is a brick-red bacon color and has a jelly-like consistency, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and add olive oil. Stir until shiny and heated through.

