FIRST ALERT: You’ll likely need the umbrella today!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! Temperatures are a little warmer this morning with most of us in the 60s. You'll want to bring the umbrella and the rain boots before you walk out the door today! A disturbance to our west will spread plenty of moisture into the state throughout the day. Scattered showers will be possible in the morning and increase in coverage by this afternoon. We will stay cloudy all day with highs approaching 70°F. Heaviest rainfall is expected along and south of I-20. Areas that have been hit the hardest with drought conditions should see the highest rainfall totals today. Our southern counties will have the best chance to see a few inches of rain today. If you live along and north of I-20, rainfall totals will likely be less than a half an inch. Either way, we won't complain about the rain that should fall today. Just make sure you turn your lights on and slow down if you are out on the road while it is raining.
FIRST ALERT: Showers could linger into the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. A cold front will move through the area tomorrow giving us breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Drier air will filter in and we should remain dry by the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds will likely linger across the area tomorrow with a gradual clearing Wednesday night into Thursday.
CHILLY THURSDAY MORNING: We will likely wake up with the coolest temperatures so far this fall season. Morning lows are expected to dip into the mid-40s Thursday morning. It would not surprise me if a few spots drop into the lower 40s around Cullman, Hamilton, and Centre. You will definitely need the jacket Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
RAIN CHANCES INCREASE THIS WEEKEND: Moisture will likely increase across the Southeast over the weekend. Models are showing different solutions for rain chances. Saturday has the chance to see rain across the area, but models are showing a slightly better rain chance as we head into Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will also trend warmer with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. High temperatures could climb into the lower 80s Monday afternoon.
STRONG COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK: Another strong cold front will move into Alabama next Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible ahead of this system. We’ll likely see another big drop in temperatures behind this front with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s next Wednesday.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropics are fairly quiet. Tropical Depression Fifteen formed off the coast of Africa, but it will likely not have an impact to the United States. A few areas are worth watching near the Caribbean, but the National Hurricane Center is giving them a low chance of developing over the next several days.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive updates on the forecast. You can also track the rain moving through the area through the app for free.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.