FIRST ALERT: You’ll likely need the umbrella today!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! Temperatures are a little warmer this morning with most of us in the 60s. You'll want to bring the umbrella and the rain boots before you walk out the door today! A disturbance to our west will spread plenty of moisture into the state throughout the day. Scattered showers will be possible in the morning and increase in coverage by this afternoon. We will stay cloudy all day with highs approaching 70°F. Heaviest rainfall is expected along and south of I-20. Areas that have been hit the hardest with drought conditions should see the highest rainfall totals today. Our southern counties will have the best chance to see a few inches of rain today. If you live along and north of I-20, rainfall totals will likely be less than a half an inch. Either way, we won't complain about the rain that should fall today. Just make sure you turn your lights on and slow down if you are out on the road while it is raining.