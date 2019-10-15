FIRST ALERT: Wet afternoon ahead, especially south of I-20

Showers look to linger into the overnight hours especially south of I-20 and into Wednesday morning area wide. A cold front will move through the area tomorrow giving us breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Drier air will filter in and we should remain dry by the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds will likely linger across the area tomorrow with a gradual clearing Wednesday night into Thursday. We will likely wake up with the coolest temperatures so far this fall season. Morning lows are expected to dip into the mid 40s Thursday morning. It would not surprise me if a few spots drop into the lower 40s around Cullman, Hamilton, and Centre. You will definitely need the jacket Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.