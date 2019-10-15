FIRST ALERT: Wet afternoon ahead, especially south of I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The heaviest rain set up farther south this morning than models indicated yesterday. A batch of steady and heavier rain is building in now across west Alabama and will continue spreading eastward through the afternoon hours. The heavier amounts are still expected south of I-20, especially south of a line from Aliceville to Tuscaloosa to Centreville to Clanton to Alex City. If you live along and north of I-20, rainfall totals will likely be less than a half an inch. Either way, we are getting some much needed rain that will help ease the drought intensity in some areas.
Showers look to linger into the overnight hours especially south of I-20 and into Wednesday morning area wide. A cold front will move through the area tomorrow giving us breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Drier air will filter in and we should remain dry by the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds will likely linger across the area tomorrow with a gradual clearing Wednesday night into Thursday. We will likely wake up with the coolest temperatures so far this fall season. Morning lows are expected to dip into the mid 40s Thursday morning. It would not surprise me if a few spots drop into the lower 40s around Cullman, Hamilton, and Centre. You will definitely need the jacket Thursday. Highs Thursday afternoon are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
Moisture will likely increase across the Southeast over the weekend, but models are showing different solutions for rain chances. Saturday has the chance to see rain across the area, but models are showing a slightly better rain chance as we head into Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will also trend warmer with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. High temperatures could climb into the lower 80s Monday afternoon.
Another strong cold front will move into Alabama next Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible ahead of this system on Monday night. We’ll likely see another big drop in temperatures behind this front with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s next Wednesday. It’s too early to know if storms will be strong or severe, but we will keep you posted on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
