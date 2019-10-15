Family joined by community for prayer vigil as search for Kamille McKinney intensifies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the search for missing toddler Kamille McKinney intensified, the community joined Kamille’s family Monday night to pray for her safe return.
The prayer vigil was held in the same spot at Tom Brown Village where police say Kamille was kidnapped Saturday night.
Pastors from several area churches also attended. Pastor Avelyn Sanders-Swafford of St. James AME church in Avondale said the family was staying hopeful, Kamille would be returned home safe.
“It takes determination to be in prayer. It takes determination to hold a vigil because when you hold a prayer vigil you are saying there is still hope because you are daring to pray in the mist of what it may look like,” said Sanders-Swafford.
As the community continued to pray for Kamille’s safe return, they also formed search teams looking for her alongside law enforcement.
Birmingham Police have an additional hotline number for people who see Kamille or have other information about the case. That number is (205) 297-8413. In addition, anyone one with any information may also call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 or 911.
