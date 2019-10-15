Deadline approaching to dispute property tax increase in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you own property in Jefferson County, make sure you look closely at your new property tax bill before this Saturday, October 19.
That’s the last day to ask for a hearing if you think your bill is too high.
“If they fall outside the deadline then we can’t allow a hearing. It has to be received in our office by the 19th," said Maria Knight, Jefferson County Board of Equalization and Adjustments Chairman.
The county mailed notices to property owners in September. Some property owners saw value increases double from $400,000 to $800,000. County officials say your value could’ve jumped because they’re using new guidelines or because your property really is more valuable.
“The sales market is indicating as such. Typically appraisals is simply reflecting what the market is doing,” said David Ogden, Property Appraisal Manager.
If you disagree with this value, you can ask for a hearing and include evidence like a recent appraisal of your property, more accurate square footage, or pictures of repair work you think needs to be done.
“Photos are always very helpful because for the majority of the properties we don’t get an interior view,” said Knight.
So far, only about one percent of the properties in Jefferson county are under protest.
Click the link below for information on how to file documentation for a hearing.
You are still required to pay your property tax based on your new value....even if you have submitted a request for a hearing to dispute it.
