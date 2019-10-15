Daughter reacts to homicide arrest in Fayette Co. cold case

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent break in a double homicide in Fayette County has led to five people being charged with capital murder.
The case was cold and now the daughter of one of the victim's is filled with relief and emotion over this new development.
Katie Sandlin said investigators have been working tirelessly for nearly a year and a half to find the alleged killers that murdered her father Allen Sandlin last spring. He is one of two homicide victims who were found shot to death on County Road 63 in Carbon Hill in May of 2018.
Police describe it as being at the wrong place at the wrong time as Sandlin was out doing a concrete job at the other victim’s house when the murder happened.
Although Katie is relieved police finally caught all five suspects in his death. She said this is only the beginning and that the real work begins now, to ensure she gets justice for her dad.
Katie said she never gave up hope that eventually investigators would find out who killed her father. She said he was a good man who didn’t deserve this. "Especially right after I lost my dad to hear all these stories about how he helped people, how he impacted everyone’s life, even more than I ever realized before when he was here. For you all, my dad died 17 1/2 months ago but for me it feels like it was last week. I was just in disbelief it took so long to get here,” said Katie Sandlin.
The Fayette County District Attorney’s office said all five suspects are being held in jail with no bond until they go to trial.
