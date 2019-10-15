Customer accused of hitting gas station clerk with car after dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are searching for a female customer accused of hitting a gas station clerk with a car.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Marathon gas station in the 1000 block of Highway 78 Monday afternoon just after 2:30 p.m. on reports a store clerk had been injured.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering injuries in the parking lot.
Witnesses at the scene told deputies the store clerk was in a dispute with a customer. They say the clerk followed the customer into the parking lot and the customer used her vehicle to hit the clerk.
The clerk was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The suspect accused of hitting the clerk is described as a black female in her 20s driving a gray Dodge Charger. Authorities hope to share a surveillance image of the woman after video is retrieved from the store.
If you know the identity of the suspect, you’re asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
