Chelsea looking to citizens to help decide growth

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) -The city of Chelsea is growing quickly and leaders are looking for your help to come up with a vision to guide the growth.
The regional planning commission is looking to the public to help them come up with a plan for what they want Chelsea to look like over the next few years.
You can be a part of this entire process and let them know what you want to see in your hometown. All you have to do is take a quick survey.
“This comprehensive plan is only going to be as good as the input that we get from the citizens of Chelsea. It is only going to be responsive to the vision of Chelsea citizens if they give us input,” said Samuel Parsons with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.
The commission says the survey helps them figure out why people like living in Chelsea, what the city’s challenges are, and what people in the area want to see more of in the future.
You can think of this is kind of a roadmap for the city to guide the growth and development over the next 15-to-20 years.
Beginning 2020, there will be a second round of public meetings where the public can give feedback on the plan.
