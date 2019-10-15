Birmingham kidnapping reminds Northport woman of her daughter’s disappearance

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Amber Alerts weren’t around when Beth Thompson’s daughter Heaven LaShae Ross disappeared from a Northport bus stop in 2003.
“They got better technology now than 16 years ago when my daughter was kidnapped. And I’ve been praying for that little girl all morning. She’s a baby,” said Beth Thompson.
Pictures and memories are all Thompson has of her little girl. She wore a shirt Monday that acts as a reminder of Shae. It says ‘rest in peace’ on the front. The back has her birthdate and the day she went missing.
Now she’s emotional watching something similar happening to the family of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
“They got a person of interest already and they got the vehicle. They got fifty steps ahead of what I went through, which is a good thing cause I’m praying they find this little girl soon,” said Thompson.
Ross’s remains were found under an abandoned home in Tuscaloosa County. No one has ever been charged in her disappearance and death.
