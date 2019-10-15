B’ham police investigating homicide near Rickwood Field

By WBRC Staff | October 15, 2019 at 4:53 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:53 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle near Rickwood Field.

Police say they responded to a call of an accident in the intersection of 2nd Ave. and 12th Street West around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Responding officers located an adult male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. The victim’s name has not been released.

