B’ham City Council approves 10 million dollar grant to help students attend college

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city council approved a measure that will grant $2 million a year for the next five years to Birmingham Promise, Inc.
The goal of Birmingham Promise, Inc. is to provide college tuition for Birmingham students.
“This is a major step in our commitment to workforce development and creating new opportunities for our students,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “The Birmingham Promise exists to ensure that every student that walks across the high school graduation stage has a pathway to a quality job, and every employer in a high-growth industry establishes a talent pipeline.”
Sarah Verser previously reported on the program in a series called The Promise.
Here is the full press release from Woodfin’s office:
Birmingham Promise, Inc. will receive $2 million from the City of Birmingham every year for five years under a project agreement that received final approval from the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday, October 15.
The agreement lays the foundation to implement the Birmingham Promise Initiative which will create post-secondary opportunities and apprenticeships for Birmingham City School students.
The Birmingham Promise is currently accepting applications from Birmingham City School seniors who are interested in completing apprenticeships from January 2020-May 2020. Applications can be found here and are due October 23, 2019. Students must complete FASFA forms by December 1, 2019 to be eligible for tuition assistance from Birmingham Promise, Inc.
Birmingham Promise, Inc., is an Alabama-recognized non-profit organization affiliated with the United Way of Central Alabama.
