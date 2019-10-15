Barbers give out dozens of FREE haircuts at innovative competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a battle with a purpose.
Big 75 Inc., an innovative barbering business, collaborated with Entertainment brand Global Barber Federation to bring the much-anticipated Kutz-n-Kick to Birmingham.
It’s the first time the event was hosted in Birmingham. Barbers from all over the state competed to see who had the best skills and give back to the community.
Barbers gave out dozens of free haircuts and went head-to-head in competitions to win a coveted championship belt.
Organizers said the professionals also walk away with more business acumen.
"We want to help barbers monetize their talents through branding. A lot of barbers do not know how to manage their money. We want to help educate you also," Vincent Biffle said.
"Glocal Barber Federation is a network of barbers. We want to expand in Alabama, next nationally, and then globally," added organizer Kevin Thomas.
Organizers say they hope to come back to Birmingham bigger and better next year.
