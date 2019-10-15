Action! Jefferson County deputies will go live this fall on cable TV

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is about to go live.
A spokesperson announced Tuesday the Sheriff's Office has partnered with A&E to film for the network’s series Live PD, a show that gives viewers a transparent view of law enforcement on duty.
The series will air in Jefferson County on Friday and Saturday nights from 8pm-midnight beginning Oct. 21.
Deputies say the goal of the series is to show how law enforcement is reducing crime and improving the quality of life on a daily basis through a raw and unscripted view. It also shows deputies as real people. Live PD showcases those officers who are passionate about serving the community and reducing crime.
“The people of Jefferson County want to know that we are working hard for them every day,” said Sheriff Mark Pettway. “By showing our citizens on live TV what we do, what we endure and how we care about and serve the people is the best way for us to continue to build viable relationships in the county.”
In addition, A&E states the show helps build community relations by raising awareness about what law enforcement does day-in and day-out.
The show also airs “Missing” and “Wanted” segments.
In addition to the live shows, A&E will film pre-taped segments at the Sheriff’s Office during the week that will chronicle the challenges deputies face on a daily basis.
“Our goals with Live PD are to identify any gaps that may exist between our office and the community and to increase recruitment of new deputies. Along with those goals, we see the show as an additional tool to help us locate fugitives and any missing children,” Pettway added.
A&E states they also will cover any additional costs that the Sheriff’s Office may incur during the filming of the series as well as give an honorarium to the department’s charity of choice.
