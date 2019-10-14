UAB study proves pet therapy’s positive impact on spinal cord injury patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pet-therapy team right here in Birmingham is making a difference when it comes to people recovering from spinal cord injuries.
Hand in Paw is a non-profit organization linking volunteers and their pets with people in hospitals, nursing homes, and schools.
It partnered with UAB for a three-year study to determine just how effective pet therapy is for patients recovering from spinal cord injuries.
Patients would work with the dogs over four sessions to improve fine motor skills.
“What they found was that the people who had done the exercises with the therapy dogs had a much lower level of stress, as well as a lower pain rating, and a much higher and positive outlook, and more motivation to actually do the exercises,” said Hand in Paw Director of Communications Brittany Jennings.
Hand in Paw says they’re always looking for more volunteers and therapy pets.
