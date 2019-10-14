Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue chosen for fire risk assessment program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue has been selected to participate in a new national pilot program that will look at preventing fires.
The department was specifically chosen for the National fire protection association community risk assessment program.
They’re excited to get started to see how they can continue to help reduce the risk of fires in the city of Tuscaloosa.
The department said the digital tool created for this program will help them in collaboration with community leaders make data informed decisions involving fire prevention in the community.
All data from there reporting software’s will be used to create a community fire risk assessment.
This will help the fire department see what risks are in the area, where exactly are they happening and how can we reduce the chance of fires sparking there.
As a part of this year’s grant they’ll be working with other fire departments from across the country on this assessment.
Tuscaloosa fire and rescue will have access to this new digital fire data dashboard until November of next year.
