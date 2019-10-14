Teen shot Sunday night at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager is expected to recover after being shot Sunday night at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.
Tuscaloosa police say the shooting happened at Hay Court Apartments at approximately 7:58 p.m.
Authorities say the victim was shot outside her residence. It is believed the suspects are driving a black car.
The Violent Crimes Unit was called to scene and has assumed investigation. Anyone who witnessed this incident or believes that they have information concerning is asked to call the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690, the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121, or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).
