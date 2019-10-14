Race fans are the real winners at Dega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Superspeedway has undergone a facelift and the new look is already receiving high accolades from those that matter most, the fans. Prior to the start of the Sunday’s race, fans were treated to something brand new to Dega, access unparalleled in NASCAR.
"This is great," said Eric Larson, a race fan from Franklin, TN. "I've been here before, but this opportunity to see the cars this close in the garage is incredible. I even got to meet Alex Bowman."
The Transformation project began in April 2019 and finished up in early October of 2019 at a cost of $50 million.
