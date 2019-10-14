Questions intensify after Texas officer kills woman at home

Fort Worth police said it released the bodycam footage soon after the shooting to provide transparency, but that any "camera footage inside the residence" could not be distributed due to state law. However, the bodycam video released to media included blurred still frames showing a gun inside a bedroom at the home. It's unclear if the firearm was found near Jefferson, and police have not said that the officer who shot her thought she had a gun. The police statement released Saturday said only that officers who entered the residence after the shooting found a firearm, and Lt. Brandon O'Neil would not answer reporters' questions Sunday on why police released images of the gun.