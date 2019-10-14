‘Pick Your Passion’ Community Day hosted at Huntington Elementary

NORTHPORT , Ala. (WBRC) - Huntington Place Elementary school has what they call a Character Committee that comes up with ideas on how their students cannot only serve others but learn from who they are serving.
The committee organized a “Pick your passion fair” at the school.
More than a dozens organizations from caring days, temporary emergency services, the Tuscaloosa metro animal shelter and Kristen Amerson Foundation came out to meet with students last Thursday.
The students walked around to each group table jotting down notes on their clipboard about information regarding the 17 organizations.
The school counselor said the students will do more than just say bring canned goods to the West Alabama Food Bank, but, for example, they will actually dive deep and learn about the root of the problem and over all solution that can help.
“We don’t want them to just say, ‘Oh, here’s a few dollars to help,’ ‘Oh, here’s a few supplies.’ We want them to learn about the organization the people. They are just excited we have children that are compassionate and caring and want to help out,” said Huntington Place Elementary School counselor Michele Rogers.
Each class will select an agency they want to start partnering up with for the community Pick Your Passion project.
