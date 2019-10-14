New developments in disappearance of Etowah County man

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Family members are fearing the worst in the month-long disappearance of an Etowah County man.
Johnny Lee Rhodes hasn’t been seen since he left his home near Altoona on Sept. 8.
We’ve now learned two people have been taken into custody as suspects. This after his motorbike was found in several places, disassembled, on Friday.
On Monday, family members made a foot search of Bristow Cove Road, where he was reportedly let out of a car. They searched the road and surrounding woods and pastures, but found no one.
His mother, Cathy Rhodes, fears her son may be injured or dead since he called her every day, and hasn’t communicated with her at all since the day he disappeared.
“I just don’t understand why anybody would try to hurt my son, because he’s not a mean person. He’d do anything in the world for anybody,” Cathy tells us.
She says he also left home without his medicine, his ID and his debit card.
Etowah County Sheriff's Investigator Darron Walker says deputies have searched the area with drones, an airplane, and cadaver dogs, but have not turned up anything.
Walker says he hasn't given up hope Rhodes will be found alive.
The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Rhodes’ whereabouts.
