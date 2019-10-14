Georgia helps Alabama learn a valuable lesson on the gridiron

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - When the third ranked University of Georgia lost to South Carolina 20-17 in double overtime, no one expected the Dawgs were doing a favor to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.
“That game proves anyone can be beaten in this league,” said Bama Head Coach Nick Saban. “No matter what the rankings or polls say, a team has to prepare and play to its very best for each game.”
The Tide is currently ranked No. 1 in college football and preparing to take on Tennessee on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff for the game is set for 8 p.m.
