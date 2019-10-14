FIRST ALERT: Rain will be likely Tuesday

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for steady rainfall Tuesday! A stream of moisture will likely develop to our west and spread eastward tonight into Tuesday morning. The main axis of rain will likely set up along I-20 and points to the south. Rainfall totals will likely vary across Central Alabama. I think the higher totals will likely stay south of I-20 where spots could record a few inches of rain. If you live in Hamilton, Jasper, Cullman, Centre and Oneonta, rainfall totals will likely be lower around a quarter of an inch or less. If the main axis of rain sets up farther north, rainfall totals could go up. We will stay cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F.