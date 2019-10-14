FIRST ALERT: Rain will be likely Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Columbus Day! We were fortunate to see a little bit of rain yesterday across Central Alabama. Good news is that we’ll see an even better rain opportunity tomorrow. We are starting the day mostly cloudy with temperatures mostly in the 50s. You might need a light jacket before you walk out the door today. There’s a chance for a few showers during the morning and afternoon hours for areas along and south of I-20. Most of us will remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for steady rainfall Tuesday! A stream of moisture will likely develop to our west and spread eastward tonight into Tuesday morning. The main axis of rain will likely set up along I-20 and points to the south. Rainfall totals will likely vary across Central Alabama. I think the higher totals will likely stay south of I-20 where spots could record a few inches of rain. If you live in Hamilton, Jasper, Cullman, Centre and Oneonta, rainfall totals will likely be lower around a quarter of an inch or less. If the main axis of rain sets up farther north, rainfall totals could go up. We will stay cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F.
NEXT BIG THING: Behind the rain Tuesday, cooler air will move into Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday thanks to a cold front. Temperatures will likely drop into the 40s Thursday and Friday morning with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’ll definitely feel chilly heading out to work or school on both mornings!
WEEKEND FORECAST: Next weekend is trending warmer with a chance for scattered showers on Sunday. Another strong cold front in the Central Plains will help ramp up the moisture and temperatures across the Southeast over the weekend. Highs could climb into the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. We could even see highs in the 80s Monday before the main front moves through our area. Showers and storms will become likely in this time frame, but the timing of the storms remains questionable this far out in time. It looks like a strong cold front will move into Alabama early next week giving us a significant cool down.
