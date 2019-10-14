Fans don’t give up after waiting an extra day for Talladega race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The rain that disrupted the NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway stayed away Monday for an exciting photo finish.
24 hours after a rainout, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 finally got underway.
For people who traveled from across the country, they had to leave before or even during the race, based on whether they could get off work another day, and missed Ryan Blaney's win by just 0.0007 seconds over Ryan Newman.
We saw a number of RVs and campers pulling out just before and after the race began.
But we spoke to a few fans who were more philosophical and say they didn't mind the 24 hour delay.
"I don't have a problem with it. You know, it happens. It's NASCAR," John Bennett says. Bennett expects to be back at work tomorrow in Indianapolis, Indiana, another city famous for auto racing.
"It's no problem, I love the race, I'd stay anytime," Emily Faults of McMinnville, Tennessee told us on her way into the speedway.
“It’s happened before, it’ll keep happening. Weather, you cannot deal with. Race and weather go hand in hand, you either race or you don’t,” says Alan Craigie, who traveled from Dannebrog, Nebraska.
Among the highlights of this year’s race - the premiere of the Fan Zone and Garage Experience, which brought fans face to face with their favorite drivers and the track celebrating the 50th anniversary of its opening, complete with 1969-era Plymouth Superbirds and Dodge Charger Daytonas on the grounds.
As campers pulled out, the empty parts of the campgrounds revealed quite a mess left behind.
One especially messy area was the part devoted to college students who came to camp out.
Sanitation company Advance Disposal has the contract for the cleanup and had trucks arriving Monday to begin the five day process.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.