B’ham police cruiser wrecked during pursuit, suspect still on the run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are searching for a suspect that led police on a chase and an officer was involved in a wreck.
Police say the chase started after a carjacking in Tuscaloosa and police tracked the suspect to Birmingham and the Aspen Run area through GPS. The chase continued throughout the southwestern part of the city until the suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot on Meadow Lane and Court M.
The officer’s wreck happened during the chase when the officer struck a pole on a narrow alley. The officer was not injured and continued the pursuit afterward.
